Editor's note: The author submitted this letter on behalf of the Minnetonka High School Social Studies Department.
We, the members of the Social Studies Department at Minnetonka High School, are addressing a misrepresentation of our curriculum published Oct. 10. ("Things to consider ahead of Minnetonka School Board election.")
A letter to the editor stated: “The purpose of public education is to prepare free men and women to be citizens of our republic.” We agree. We have devoted our careers to this purpose. However, the letter writer claims that students aren’t taught the founding principles of this nation and don’t learn about the documents that represent these principles. That is simply false.
The letter also claims the study of the origins of American history are “nowhere to be found,” however, the letter writer based his assertions on a two to three sentence course description on our district website and several “conversations with students.” His accusation could not be further from the truth.
Students in Minnetonka receive an enriching social studies education. They take U.S. Civics, which addresses the rights of citizenship and the foundation of U.S. government. Students study the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, the historical context of the ideas included in each, as well as the actions our citizens and institutions take to secure our democracy’s preservation. Not all units, lessons, and resources are listed in a two to three sentence online course description. That certainly doesn’t mean they are not taught.
Students are also required to take a year of U.S. History. In it, students learn to apply the principles of American democracy to their study of American history. Our high school history classes discuss the U.S. Constitution’s principles, the structure of our government, the powers of each branch, and changing interpretations of the rights of citizens through the evolution of historical eras. Therein, students find relevance and application of these ideas through the context of the Civil War, World War II, the Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam era, and especially in today’s society.
In all our courses, we teach students to be critical thinkers — to analyze sources for reliability and context, to investigate and research before passing judgment and spreading or accepting false claims. We want our students to be active and informed citizens.
Further inquiry rather than uninformed judgment would easily have resolved questions. It is disappointing to note that an inquiry was made by this newspaper regarding the letter’s claims, an explanation was offered that deflated those claims, and yet the facts were ignored in lieu of printing the false accusations.
Amanda Aiken
Chairperson
Minnetonka High School Social Studies Department