An Oct. 17 letter to the editor included several inaccurate claims about Minnetonka Schools that require a response ("Questions about school website").
Here are the facts:
Open enrollment students bring in $26.5 million in state aid and additional monies generated by taxes; $15.5 million of that aid and all of the taxes are used to fund innovative programming and to provide additional teachers and paraprofessionals to lower student-to-teacher ratios, both of which benefit resident students.
Student discipline and mental health data are provided by the district to the entities and in the formats required by law. Highlights of the MDE Student Survey has been shared on the website in the past (2016 data) and will be shared again with updated 2019 data.
Our immersion language program has provided powerful learning experiences for thousands of students since 2007. Educators are still in common agreement that fluent language acquisition is best achieved when acquired early. Recent study: www.newsweek.com/scientists-pinpoint-best-age-learn-second-language-907505.
The district’s Parent Survey is distributed to parents/guardians of enrolled families and is presented at the August School Board meeting. The return rate is far more than needed to be statistically accurate. Sixty-six percent of respondents to the 2019 survey were resident parents. Of resident parents, 98 percent rated the district as excellent or good.
Minnetonka has been ranked highly by Niche.com for several years. Two years ago, the district began adding photos and a descriptive paragraph to its Niche.com profiles to help families looking for information. There is a fee for this, but it does not influence rankings, as Minnetonka’s rankings were already high. Niche.com’s rankings methodology draws from several credible sources: https://www.niche.com/k12/rankings/methodology/.
Minnetonka uses its robust website to provide comprehensive information to current students, parents and community members. It is the place to which readers can turn to find the facts about Minnetonka Schools. Links to the “Let’s Talk” question-and-answer system are also available throughout the site.
Minnetonka has enabled all students to dramatically increase ACT scores over the past 18 years. In 2019, the average for all students was 27.7, the average for non-residents who had selected Minnetonka before ninth grade was 27.3, and the average for non-residents starting in ninth grade or later was 26.1.
It may be that the letter-writer does not have current students in Minnetonka Schools. We invite him to tour our world-class school district to see how our schools play a critical role in keeping this community strong and vibrant.
Dr. JacQui Getty
Executive Director of Communications
Minnetonka Schools