I was quite disappointed when I read the letter from Jenni Charrier in the Nov. 21st opinion section last week. Since when do we discourage elementary students doing fall clean up for people who need it? The Rake-a-Thon has been a fundraiser for Holy Name students to raise some money for their school for several years. The recipients really appreciate the students and staff helping them out especially when they aren’t able to do the raking themselves. I guess it’s your opinion that mowing or leaving the leaves is a better option, so you should definitely do that in your yard but don’t push your opinion on others who take care of their yards another way. Especially in this case when we’re talking about elementary age children working as a team, getting some exercise and fresh air while doing a service for people who appreciate it. Happy Thanksgiving!
Sally Hendrickson
Plymouth