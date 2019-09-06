As a constituent of District 33’s Sen. Dave Osmek, R-Mound, I congratulate him for receiving the “Energy Champion” award for “encouraging all-of-the-above energy strategies in Minnesota.” We are fortunate to have his leadership in St. Paul on energy policy because he is managing a complex subject.
We live in the land of extreme temperatures — frigid cold in the winter and steamy hot in the summer. Our electricity is affordable and dependable energy when we need it most. I am thankful I can afford to run my air conditioner to stay cool without paying high costs like people in some other parts of the United States or Germany where intermittent, renewable sources make up a larger percentage of the generation.
In the last legislative session, there was a push to pass a legislative mandate to require all energy consumed in Minnesota be generated from 100% renewable sources. This is very dangerous because when the wind is not blowing or the sun is not shining, electricity will not be available to provide heat, lights or air conditioning when we need it the most.
I don’t want to return to the “good old days” of candlelight and ox-driven wagons. Inexpensive electricity powers our homes and businesses and makes us more efficient. Our homes are comfortable and refrigerators and freezers keep our food fresh and our bodies healthy.
Minnesota is a leader in low cost and dependable energy. Let’s not follow others down the path of the Green New Deal, which is expected to cost $90 trillion nationwide. Who has the money to pay for that?
Jennifer VanDerHorst- Larson
Orono