I would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for re-electing me to the Wayzata School Board. I look forward to continuing my service and am excited for the opportunity.
I appreciate the enthusiastic support I received during the campaign. The time and effort freely given by those who, many times, can least afford it, is astonishing.
Our community is fortunate to have such dedication to the success of our school district. Thank you to past and current board members, all the stellar candidates, our committed staff and administration and of course our supportive parents and community members.
It will be an honor to continue serving in this outstanding district.
Cheryl Polzin
Wayzata School Board member
Plymouth