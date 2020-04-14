The 11-year trend of building — larger than needed — Excelsior single-family houses reflects the new normal of our landscape. Excelsior’s economic domain evolved from a relatively middle-class town to a high-end suburb. The driving force is a dominant moneyed culture that utilized its ability to maximize their property in order to obtain the highest resale value possible. That type of building decision making and subsequent building behavior is irresponsible. The building mindset demonstrates a lack of empathy and manners to neighbors and immoral in terms of our planet’s declining resources.
Lately, the City Council and commissions have spent a lot of time trying to figure out an equation that balances the enforcement of building codes with the individual building pursuits. One result was the idea of forming a residential review board research committee (RRBRC). The group was formed in hopes to engage in a collaborative process of contextual building in relation to immediate and surrounding houses already in the particular neighborhood. Regulation is needed and having a residential review board in place would function as a built-in mechanism to encourage architectural creativity yet with restraint.
In order to make an informed decision about which building code equation is best viable, the City Council remains undecided. Some of their reasons for additional information seem legitimate. Yet even if details of house purchases and rebuilds from recent history provides greater perspective on house size, that knowledge would not guarantee a vote for consistent regulation from the Council during this current dialogue. Instead, another period of delay only exacerbates the building trend.
Today, Excelsior is a quasi-gated community. In terms of rigorous and genuine regulation, the adage, “too little, too late,” is true. There’s one caveat worth considering: Excelsior is still an amateur quasi-gated community. Our town has not quite turned professional. Except for historic designations, all houses are potential rebuilds. The RRBRC is necessary. Let’s salvage what we still have in our community. Let’s maintain a piece of our middle class here in Excelsior.
For more information and to sign the petition in support of the RRBRC, visit www.change.org/ExcelsiorForever.
Peter Hartwich
Excelsior