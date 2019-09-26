Excelsior never had a chance. In comparison to the business district, we did not have a 12-month moratorium on house construction. There was insufficient time in which to thoroughly consider all aspects inherent in this multifaceted, confusing, frightening and frustrating transformation. The major antecedent is the collective ecological grieving we experience in the loss of our landscape. Excelsior deserved better. The consequence of the past 2-4 month moratorium in our residential district is significant for the reason that now our local government is scrambling and experiencing a paralysis toward gaining a foothold that would reflect a real impact toward resolving the housing quandary. This current mindset would be understandable if the housing issue had been one, perhaps two years still in the making. Instead, the subject of housing restraint both in code and practice has been bantered about for 10 years. There remains no definitive direction.
Change is inevitable. An across the board limit of 2,500 to 2,700 square foot maximum for a house allows for respectful restraint and creative building aspirations for the individual home owner. The details of setback, height and length can then be considered under the new existing limit. Simple in terms yet a non-negotiable standard is sorely needed. Building codes are not meant to please individuals. Codes are meant to preserve our landscape. The top down approach is one way of producing change. Generally the initial change agent is the council.
Another process toward change is from the bottom up. The pivot point is initiated by the residents. Every one of us is responsible for the preservation of our town. The new homeowners must be in partnership with the rest of the neighbors. “A person’s home is their castle” is deeply embedded in many layers of our American psyche. The sense that one’s house transforms into one’s home remains a cornerstone for family structure and function. The principle reflects the core bedrock to keep secure the right to own, live in and operate a house. We are in the 21st century. This thought process must be challenged. Regulation must be stronger.
Building projects do not occur in a vacuum. How each of us decides what to build and how to build impacts all of us. This writer included, we have done near nothing to staunch the flow of the larger houses. We must have frank, difficult yet respectful conversations with each other, including those new to Excelsior. No longer can we hesitate to start those conversations with neighbors, local government personnel and developers. Protocol notwithstanding, one bottom up strategy is initiating a grassroots measure to reestablish a building moratorium for a full calendar year. This time let’s get the job done right. There would be ample opportunity for all camps to voice their opinions. The outcome would then be based upon a comprehensive and deliberate debate around the micro and macro discussion points. Words only carry so much weight. We have to act, period. A little disorganized activity is better than orderly inactivity.
Peter J. Hartwich
Excelsior