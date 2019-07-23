Minnetrista’s Current Mayor Lisa Whalen, current Minnetrista Council person Pam Mortenson and current Minnetrista Council person John Tschumperlin were recently all found to be in violation of accepting political campaign contributions far in excess of Minnesota State Campaign Laws and were assessed fines at the highest level available for their case. (MN OAH case # OAH 71-0325-35774)
These three together hold the majority voting position on every Minnetrista city spending decision. This includes all water, sewer and road infrastructure decisions, every employee hired in every department, every zoning decision, every development/developer approved, every union contract, all contracts for professional services, levels of services provided and of course, imposition of the taxation levels to pay for all city operations.
When you put the facts in the above two paragraphs together, the only proper solution is for these three to resign their elected positions immediately.
Tom Notch
Minnetrista