letter to editor stock art typewriter and notebook
Photo by Elijah O’Donnell on Unsplash

Mike Happe has served as a Ward 3 Councilman since his special election victory in April 2018.

I felt very honored when he asked me to act as campaign treasurer and then continue for this year.

Mike has assured me that he will continue to represent Ward 3 in a fair and nonpartisan manner.

Mike and his family have been the finest neighbors I’ve ever had, and his devotion to the city of Minnetonka is unsurpassed. Please vote for him on Nov. 5.

Richard A. James

Treasurer

Mike Happe for Minnetonka City Council

