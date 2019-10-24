I urge all the parents and grandparents in the Wayzata School District to elect Seanne Falconer to the Wayzata School Board.
I live in Maple Grove but my granddaughter is a fourth-grader in the Wayzata School District at Gleason Lake Elementary. Although I can't vote for the people on Wayzata's School Board — YOU CAN.
After being a teacher in the Austin, Minnesota public school system for 10 years, and my late husband for 35 years, I know the importance of a school board's decisions.
I've known Seanne for 19 years. We've talked about my granddaughter, the concerns about how many children are in her classes, how many children are going into middle school, how big the high school is, and are our schools safe.
The schools in the Wayzata system are good, but, I think board members should have children currently enrolled in the Wayzata schools. Seanne has twin sons, Auggie and Beau, in first grade at Oakwood Elementary.
Seanne is very intelligent and has worked as an executive at Harvard and the U of M. She is a great role model for my granddaughter. I know she will put as much effort into helping the Wayzata School Board, caring about all the school children's future, as she has in her career.
I'm very glad she is running for the school board position. She will make sure all children and my granddaughter have the best education and life experiences in the Wayzata Schools.
Linda Waterman
Grandmother of a Wayzata schools fourth-grader
Maple Grove