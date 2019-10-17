As Minnetonka residents, we enthusiastically support Brian Kirk for City Council from Ward 1. Here's why:
Brian has the required credentials and experience in both his profession as director of architecture/design for the YMCA and his public life on the Minnetonka Planning Commission (chair, last three years). As a lifelong resident, Brian knows the city and its people. He has envisioned Minnetonka's future as a member of the Imagine Minnetonka and 2040 Comprehensive Plan committees and on the Advisory Committee for the Southwest LRT.
Brian is known for making wise decisions on the Planning Commission, both to improve our tax base through development and to preserve the neighborhood characther of Minnetonka. His campaign slogan — "managing change for a better community" — describes his measured, constructive approach to development. He sees both short- and long-term consequences of every city government decision.
Brian listens — his commitment to attending neighborhood meetings and listening to residents has been a hallmark of his service to the city, addressing such challenging issues as affordable housing and climate change. He is a caring husband and father — his wife, Jennifer, is a schoolteacher and their three children went to Hopkins schools. Brian coached soccer teams and knows and cares about the challenges and value of both public education and youth sports.
Brian Kirk's principled, experienced, forward-looking voice is needed on the City Council. Please visit his website — www.kirkcampaign.com — to learn more about his thoughtful views about Minnetonka's future.
Carol Allis and Peter Frederick
Minnetonka