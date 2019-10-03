I urge you to support Linda Cohen’s re-election to the Wayzata School Board. I have worked with Linda in various committees during her years of service to the Wayzata School District and Linda has always addressed the needs of kids and families. Linda is an intelligent woman with vast knowledge of educational issues at all levels, from early childhood through post-secondary. Her experiences as a regent at the University of Minnesota has given her a depth of understanding of education policy and procedures. She is reliable and respectful of differing opinions. As a longtime district resident she brings a knowledge of community issues, is a consistent voice of reason, has a strong leadership base, and is quick to respond to community concerns — qualities appreciated on our Wayzata School Board. Linda believes in making our community a better place for children and families.
Brenda Heim
Wayzata