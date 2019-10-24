A vote for Brad Schaeppi is a vote for change at City Hall. Brad is an advocate for more citizen engagement in council decisions. He wants to see more transparency and promises to question city administrators when necessary.
Brad has been door-knocking with the same ferocity that he will bring to the council. His opponent’s connection with voters is yard signs, while Brad’s connection with voters is having an actual conversation.
I urge you to get involved in Minnetonka’s City Council election. Government at the city level can still be directly responsive to its citizens. Your voice can be heard and change can take place.
To learn more about Brad Schaeppi, go to bradschaeppi.com.
Lawrence Wade
Minnetonka