MOUND — Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School’s fifth annual Keg & Cork beer, wine and cider tasting event will be held March 7.
Keg & Cork will feature 90 local breweries, wineries and cider houses, as well as local musicians, raffle prizes, a wine pull and a pulled pork sandwich for every person who attends, the release says. The event is from 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Our Lady of the Lake School, 2411 Commerce Blvd., in Mound.
The event helps raise money for the school. In past years, money raised helped the school buy new classroom furniture and pay for operational costs for marketing and enrollment growth, the release notes.
It is a 21-plus event. Tickets are $30 if purchased before March 1 ($35 after that) and are available at school.ourladyofthelake.com/kegcork, at the church and at the school. If the event isn’t sold out, tickets will be available at the door. Designated driver tickets are available for $10 for those who aren’t drinking.
Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School in Mound teaches children in preschool through eighth-grade.