Arrests have been made in connection with catalytic converter thefts, including thefts in Minnetonka, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office said on March 27.
The Minnetonka Police Department investigated the theft of numerous catalytic converters on March 21 resulting in the identification of a vehicle involved and shared that information with the county Crime Information Sharing and Analysis (CISA) Unit, the release said. CISA put out an advisory to law enforcement about the theft and other recent catalytic converter thefts.
On the afternoon of March 26, Wright County Sheriff’s Office deputies spotted a van mentioned in the CISA alert. After stopping the van, deputies saw tools mentioned in the alert and other evidence. They arrested two people for possession of stolen property including catalytic converters and possession of theft tools.
“This is a good reminder that though much of the state is shutting down, law enforcement isn’t,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in the release. “If you think crime will be easier when we’re self-quarantining, you’re wrong. Our staff and our great partners in law enforcement will be out in force and we will be arresting those who try to take advantage of this situation.”
No other information was released.