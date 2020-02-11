WAYZATA — Golfers pulling impressively decorated bar sleds took to the ice on Lake Minnetonka’s Wayzata Bay on Saturday, Feb. 8, for the 36th annual Chilly Open.
Around 1,800 golfers, many dressed in costumes based on this year’s Roaring ‘20s theme, played on one of the three 9-hole courses built on the ice. They used clubs, hockey sticks or whatever else they could find to hit a tennis ball into the hole.
“Each year I strategically ask to help with registration because I get to greet and see each golfer, volunteer, sponsor and community member as they come out for the event. With smiles on their faces, costumes that I never in a million years would have thought of and sleds that put you in awe, it reminds me of how lucky we are to be part of an amazing community like Wayzata,” Chelsea Janke of the Greater Wayzata Area Chamber of Commerce told Lakeshore Weekly News.
Before golfing got underway, Ashley Sondergaard, a Plymouth resident and founder of Wedded Wellness, led a yoga practice on the ice. More than 35 people braved the below-zero weather to get in a “snowga” practice Saturday morning.
“The class went great! I’m used to teaching yoga classes in creative spaces, but this was my first time teaching on a frozen pond,” Sondergaard said. “The turnout was perfect .... Minnesotans never surprise me with their strength and tenacity. We threw some extra dance breaks in between poses to keep our body temperature up. Everyone loved it.”
Sondergaard did admit the ice made things a little interesting, saying, “I think we used a lot of core strength just to stay upright.”
The Chilly Open event also included cinema and skates on Friday night, as well as snowkiting and a chili cook-off on Saturday. The judges’ choice winners in the chili cook-off were Winchester & Rye in first place, Fork & Flair Catering in second and McCormick’s Pub & Restaurant in third, while 6Smith took home the people’s choice award.