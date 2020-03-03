PLYMOUTH — Oakwood Elementary School students and their families gathered Friday, Feb. 28, at the school for fun and games at the Oakwood Carnival, which has run at the school for more than 25 years, according to Principal Sarabeth deNeui.
The event featured a bounce house, carnival games, a cake walk, a raffle/auction, face painting, henna art and more.
“My favorite part of the carnival is seeing how much fun and excitement there is around the different activities,” deNeui told Lakeshore Weekly News. “The kids love to show you their henna tattoos, stuffed animal prizes or to meet their extended family members.”
Helping put on the event were dozens of students from the Wayzata High School Club Y.E.S. (Youth Extending Services), which is a youth service program. The Club Y.E.S. students ran the event’s carnival games.
“I think events like these help to build a community around the students, families and staff. I think that many childhood memories of elementary school years are these events which are just for the kids and are safe and fun,” deNeui said. “We also make sure that it is accessible to all families providing transportation, food and tickets for the event. We do make a small profit on the event, but it's not about the money, it's about the school celebration."
deNeui is not sure how much money the event raised for the school at this point but the money will go to purchasing books for the schools' media center.
Oakwood Elementary School, 17340 County Road 6 in Plymouth, is part of the Wayzata Public School District.