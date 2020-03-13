PLYMOUTH — The city of Plymouth is closing recreation facilities, canceling events and suspending recreation programming in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, a news release says.
The city is taking these precautions to slow the spread of the virus following the Minnesota Department of Health’s recommendation to practice social distancing (leaving about 6 feet between you and other people) and limit the frequency of large gatherings.
Here is the list of closures/cancellations the city announced on March 13:
- The Plymouth Fieldhouse dome is closed for the remainder of the season, effective at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13.
- The Discover Plymouth event, scheduled for April 18, at the Plymouth Fieldhouse is canceled.
- Plymouth Creek Center is closed until further notice, effective at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13. This closure includes all activities and rentals until further notice.
- Plymouth Ice Center is closed until further notice, effective at 6 p.m. Friday, March 13. This includes all activities and rentals until further notice.
- Park buildings at Parkers Lake Park and Bass Lake Park will be closed to rentuls starting Monday, March 16, until further notice.
- All city recreation programs scheduled for other city facilities are suspended until further notice, starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 13.
- Registration for summer recreation programs, which is slated to begin Wednesday, March 18, will go on as planned. Residents are encouraged to register online or by phone.
- City Hall, Public Safety Building and Maintenance Facility will all remain open, but people are encouraged to conduct business by phone or online instead of in person. This includes utility billing, recreation registration and some building permits. No meeting space will be available at these locations for use by non-city groups.
- Coffee with Cops and Heart Safe Plymouth CPR/AED Training, both scheduled for March 14, are canceled.
As of Friday, March 13, City Council meetings will still be proceed as planned, Brian Rosemeyer, a communications coordinator for the city, told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The city will evaluate the closures of facilities and cancellations of events and activities on an ongoing basis. Updates will be shared on the city’s COVID-19 website, plymouthmn.gov/coronavirus.