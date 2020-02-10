PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Fire Department helped rescue a puppy that got trapped in the walls of a home on Feb. 5.
The puppy found a small access and started exploring, a Facebook post by the city of Plymouth said. The owners of the home called the fire department after hearing him in the ceiling space between the first and second floors.
A firefighter suggested they use a thermal imaging camera to find the dog after they had trouble pinpointing his exact location. Using the camera, the firefighters created an opening and rescued the “rambunctious little guy uninjured,” the Facebook post said.
"Thermal imaging combined with good old-fashioned, use-all-your-senses firefighting work helped to minimize the damage and rescue the puppy. Good work, crew,” a Plymouth battalion chief said in the Facebook post.