PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth Police Department is hosting a few upcoming Coffee with Cops events where residents can get to know police officers.
The events are part of the police department’s community engagement initiative. People who go can ask questions, see the inside of a squad car and have a cup of coffee with some officers.
The events are being held from 10-11:30 a.m. on the following Saturdays:
- March 14 at Caribou Coffee, 16725 County Road 24
- April 11 at Starbucks, 4090 Annapolis Lane
- May 9 at Caribou Coffee, 1400 County Road 101 N
Some of the locations will have coffee specials while supplies last.