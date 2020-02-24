PLYMOUTH — The Gundale siblings have found a fun way to enjoy winter.
Charlie, Meredith, Violet, Harrison and Lucy Gundale have worked together all winter to build a front-end loader out of snow in the front yard of their Plymouth home.
“Sometimes in the winter, I’m like, ‘What should I do? There’s a bunch of snow, and I’m not sure what to do with it,’” 11-year-old Meredith said, adding building a snow sculpture is “a good way to have fun.”
It’s the second year the siblings have worked together to build a snow sculpture in their front yard. Last year, after seeing the Bartz Brothers’ snow sculpture in New Brighton, they were inspired to build their own, and sculpted a large bass out of snow.
This year, they decided to change up the theme, Charlie, who is almost 13, said, and after seeing a front-end loader drive through the neighborhood, they settled on building that.
“We’ve been working on it basically all year, but we hadn’t really started carving it until the last month or so,” Charlie said on Thursday, Feb. 20.
They began gathering snow in early December and were finished sculpting the 15-foot-tall front-end loader by Feb. 19. Early on, they scraped their yard clean of snow and used snow from neighbors who generously donated their snowbanks.
To start, they made a giant mound of snow and used a piece of plywood to pack the snow into a smooth, hard wall (a trick Charlie gleaned from the Bartz Brothers’ videos) from which they carved out the front-end loader’s ladder and wheels. The giant wheels are taller than 8-year-old Violet and she can easily stand behind them.
On the front, they carved out a giant scoop that fits all five siblings and included a bumper on the back.
To make the cab, the siblings had to get creative. To get the snow on the top of the giant mound, they molded large balls of snow and tossed them up to the person on the mound, “kind of like basketball,” Meredith said. Using a ladder and their trusty piece of plywood, they packed the snow in hard to mold the cab, later carving in details like lights and a window sill, which are some of Charlie’s favorite aspects of this year’s sculpture.
The Gundales worked on the front-end loader about six days a week, some days bringing out lights so they could continue their work after the sun set, Meredith said.
This year’s sculpture was harder to build than the bass last year because of all the details they included, and it required help from all five siblings, Charlie said. Even 3-year-old Lucy brought out her green shovel and helped her siblings dig out the scoop. Meanwhile, 6-year-old Harrison would help haul snow when he wasn’t busy making his snow fort in the backyard.
Throughout the building process, they had “Lots of people waving and our neighbors come to say ‘good work’ and stuff, which is really encouraging,” Meredith said. And the school bus that drives by daily around 4 p.m. would honk at them as they worked, Violet added.
Although it got long and tiring to build the front-end loader, the Gundales say they’ll build another snow sculpture next winter. Charlie thinks an octopus would be fun, while Violet says building a giant rocket would be cool, but she admits it’d be tough to build something so tall.
The front-end loader can be seen in the front yard of their house on 19th Avenue North in Plymouth’s Imperial Hills neighborhood, off County Road 6, until it melts; Charlie’s guess is that won’t be until May 1.