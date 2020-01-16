PLYMOUTH — Plymouth's Skate the Garden event has been postponed until Thursday, Jan. 23, due to "frigid cold temperatures," the city said on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The Skate the Garden event was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, but temperatures for much of the day were below zero.
The event has been rescheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Plymouth Creek Center's Millennium Garden, 14800 34th Ave. N, in Plymouth.
The event turns the garden into a winter wonderland, with hot chocolate and treats available for skaters. A limited number of rental skates are available for free, but people are encouraged to bring their own skates.