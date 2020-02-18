MAPLE GROVE — Project Prom is back again for the 13th year giving away prom dresses to those who cannot afford the prom experience, according to a news release from the organization.
The nonprofit will give away dresses at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes in Maple Grove from March 12-15 and March 20, the release says. Since it was founded in 2007, Project Prom has given away 3,000 dresses to prom-goers in Minnesota and New York.
“Every young woman who wants to attend prom should be able to go, which is why we eliminate the cost of the dress,” Project Prom founder Jeni Asaba said in the release. “But Project Prom is much more than the dress alone. Our mission is to empower young women — to help every girl feel comfortable being the beautiful person they are.”
Prom-goers will be able to choose from more than 3,000 dresses in all colors, sizes and styles, the release says.
Attendees must have an appointment to attend. Registration is open for the event at projectprom.us. There are no income requirements and the release says the event is LGBTQ+ friendly.
Project Prom is also supporting A Night to Remember Prom, an event to honor students ages 15-25 with special needs.
A Night to Remember Prom attendees are invited to a special Project Prom dress selection event on March 21-22. Those looking to sign up should email projectprom.us@gmail.com.