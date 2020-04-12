MOUND – Two people were injured, one with serious burns, in a fire at the Lakewinds Yacht and Sport Condominiums in Mound on Saturday, April 11.
The Mound Fire Department and Orono Police Department responded to the apartment complex at 4387 Wilshire Boulevard just before 5 p.m. after a 911 caller said two apartments were on fire on the second and third floors, later saying the fire was in unit No. 301 and one person was still inside the apartment, a news release says.
The evacuation of the apartment complex was already underway when officials arrived about 3 minutes after being dispatched, the release said. The man in apartment No. 301 had been assisted and/or rescued by a neighbor and Mound firefighters used a ground-extension ladder to rescue a woman from her third-floor apartment.
KSTP-TV spoke with John Ellingsworth, who said he was visiting a friend at the building when the fire started and he dragged a man to safety, saying the man was trying to put out the fire himself for "some time."
All residents were accounted for by Mound fire and Orono police staff and fire crews "made a quick containment" of the fire, the fire department said. The fire was considered under control with overhaul starting at 6:36 p.m. and crews cleared the scene by about 11 p.m.
Two residents were injured and transported via ambulance to hospitals, the release said. One man had serious burn injuries and a second woman was transported to the hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation. She was released after evaluation, while the status of the burn victim is unknown as of Sunday, April 12.
No firefighters or first responders were injured.
The preliminary cause determination is that the fire started in an apartment kitchen, the release said, noting the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Mound Fire Department.
Damage from the fire was "substantial" to several units but contained to the front side apartment units. There was also heavy smoke damage in the third-floor hallways, the release said. Many other units were saved and had no noticeable damage.
There is no estimate for how much damage was caused by the fire at the building, which is 50-plus years old and does not have a sprinkler system.
"A fire suppression system (sprinkler system) would have contained this fire to a single apartment unit and likely extinguished the fire in a small kitchen area," the news release said.
Approximately 60-70 residents are displaced due to heavy smoke damage and lack of utilities in the center wing of the building. The American Red Cross is assisting with the needs of apartment residents. A person who said they live in the apartment complex posted in the Lake Minnetonka Fan Club Facebook group that they were allowed to gather some belongings and they are being put up in a hotel in Long Lake.
Approximately 74 firefighters and 14 fire apparatus were assisting at the scene. The fire went to a fourth alarm for additional personnel and for firefighter safety, the release said.
The initial agencies on the scene were Mound Fire, Orono police and Ridgeview Ambulance. Mutual aid for engine companies were requested from St. Bonifacius, Maple Plain, Excelsior, Wayzata, Long Lake, Victoria and Watertown. Fire crews were requested from St. Louis Park (for firefighter medical monitoring and rehab), Minnetonka fire (for a breaching air tank fill truck) and Loretto (for station standby at Mound for city coverage).