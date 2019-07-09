Minnesota's BWI law

Minnesota’s BWI law does not prohibit drinking alcohol on a boat nor having an open bottle on a boat, and it only applies to motorboat operators that are not anchored, beached, moored, docked or are being rowed or propelled by nonmechanical means at the time of the offense.

The legal alcohol limit for operating a boat is the same as operating a vehicle, 0.08 BAC. First time offenders (no prior DWIs of any kind) who are convicted of boating while impaired are subject to up to a $1,000 fine, plus surcharges, possible jail time and loss of motorboat operating privileges for 90 days during the boating season.

There are stricter penalties for people when aggravating factors are involved, such as a BAC higher than 0.16 or if a child is on the boat at the time, as well as if the boat operator refuses a test from law enforcement.