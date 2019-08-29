MINNETONKA — A Crystal man is accused of pulling out a gun on another driver following a traffic incident at a Minnetonka intersection.
Kenneth Wrobel, 46, is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the incident that happened on Monday, Aug. 26, at the intersection of Twelve Oaks Center Drive and Carlson Parkway in Minnetonka, according to the Hennepin County criminal complaint.
The complaint alleges Wrobel was stopped at the traffic light at the intersection and did not turn when the light turned green. The unnamed victim, in a vehicle behind Wrobel, got out of his vehicle to see if Wrobel was OK.
When the victim approached the driver’s side of the car, Wrobel rolled down his window and pointed a black handgun at him and said "What are you going to shoot me?" according to the complaint. The victim responded "What? No, I wanted to see if you need help" to which Wrobel said, "Get the [expletive] out of here."
The victim then walked away with his hands raised, got back in his truck and called 911, the complaint says. Two witnesses — the victim's coworker who was in the truck and a passing motorist — both said they say Worbel point a handgun at the victim.
Officers performed a traffic stop of Wrobel’s vehicle and found a loaded black 9mm Beretta on the floor behind the passenger's seat and a plastic gun case, according to the complaint.
Police arrested Worbel, who said he had a permit to carry. While he was in the back of the squad car, the complaint alleges Worbel made statements that included "I'm not gonna give you a reason to shoot me" and "I feel like my wellbeing is in danger."
Minnetonka Police Capt. Andy Gardner told Lakeshore Weekly News Wrobel did have a conceal-and-carry permit and was carrying the gun legally.
Gardner said these types of crimes do happen in Minnetonka but are rare, often the weapons involved are BB or replica guns.
No one was injured during the incident, Gardner said.
Wrobel is in custody and is being held on a $100,000 bail, according to jail records. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Aug. 29.
If convicted, Wrobel could face up to seven years in prison and/or a fine.