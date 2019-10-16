MINNETONKA — A Minnetonka therapist has been charged with criminal sex conduct after she called police to report she had been sexually assaulted by her patient, a Hennepin County criminal complaint says.
Johanna Lamm, 43, of Plymouth, is charged with third-degree criminal sex conduct during a psychotherapist session, according to the complaint.
According to the charges, officers were dispatched to a psychological clinic at 11812 Wayzata Blvd. in Minnetonka after receiving a report of a sexual assault.
When the officers arrived at the clinic they met Lamm, a clinical psychologist, the complaint says. Lamm told the officers she had been sexually assaulted by the victim and denied she was having an affair.
Lamm gave her phone to the officers and told them she had text communication with the victim but had deleted most of the texts, the complaint says. Lamm told the officers the victim would likely tell officers the two had been having an affair and he threatened to report her to the medical board.
Officers spoke to the victim who said he had an intimate relationship with Lamm that became sexual during his appointments over the last three to four months, charges say. The victim provided text messages and audio recordings to officers, and said he was charged $200 per session.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services identifies the victim as a vulnerable adult, according to the complaint.
Charges say officers executed search warrants to obtain phones, computers, medical records, appointment histories and payment histories and reviewed numerous pieces of evidence indicating Lamm and the victim were having a consensual sexual relationship.
Officers spoke with Lamm again who acknowledged having a consensual sexual relationship with the victim, that she was not sexually assaulted by the victim and she did not want to pursue charges, according to the complaint.
The billing history shows Lamm started providing psychological services to the victim in May 2015, according to the complaint.
She was released from custody on Wednesday, Oct. 15, after posting bail of $10,000 with the condition of having no contact with the victim, according to Hennepin County jail records. If convicted, Lamm could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000-$30,000, the complaint says.
Lakeshore Weekly News called Lamm's office for comment, but the voicemail box was full.