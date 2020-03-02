LONG LAKE — Fire Marshals are looking into the cause of a fire on the 1100 block of Willow Drive North in Long Lake after one person died on the evening of Sunday, March 1, Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll told Lakeshore Weekly News.
The fire department got the call around 11 p.m. on Sunday night reporting a structure fire at the home and three people trapped on the second floor. Two individuals were able to free themselves from the home, the third was not and died in the fire, Van Eyll told the paper.
The person’s identity had not been released as of the morning of March 2.
The investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s office and the Hennepin County Fire Marshal’s office are still unsure of the cause of the fire, Van Eyll said.
Smoke was still rising from the home as of 9 a.m. on Monday, March 2. Van Eyll said the home is a “total loss.”
Xcel Energy was on the scene on Monday morning. Van Eyll said this is to turn off the electricity to the home so it doesn’t spark any other fires. He said the gas had also been turned off.