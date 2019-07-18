PLYMOUTH — A Medina woman was sentenced to one year in the Hennepin County Workhouse and five years probation for causing the death of a pedestrian in Plymouth in 2017.
Luann Johnson, 58, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more on Tuesday, May 21 as her case was set to go to a jury trial.
Johnson had also been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide-operating a motor vehicle in a grossly negligent manner and one count of criminal vehicular homicide-under the influence of alcohol. All three were felony level charges.
By pleading guilty, two of Johnson’s charges were dropped. As part of the plea deal, Johnson was sentenced to 48 months at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee. Her sentence was stayed for five years — meaning if she operates under the conditions of her probation, she can avoid jail time altogether.
Johnson was charged after a vehicle crash on June 12, 2017, at County Road 101 and 8th Avenue in Plymouth. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson had been driving westbound on I-394/Highway 12 and turned onto County Road 101. Her vehicle swerved across both southbound lanes and jumped the curb, driving onto the sidewalk and striking 56-year-old Mary Singleton.
According to a June 21 post from the Hennepin County Attorney’s office, Johnson apologized to Singleton’s sister after pleading guilty as jury selection was to begin in court that morning. Johnson cried and hugged the sister.