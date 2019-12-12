ORONO — A garbage truck from Blackowiak Disposal rolled into an Orono house and its gas meter the morning of Thursday, Dec. 12, causing a gas leak, Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll said.
The truck rolled into the home on the 1200 block of Wildhurst Trail, almost directly hitting the gas meter, Van Eyll said. The Long Lake Fire Department received a call about the accident around 11 a.m.
The truck’s collision with the gas meter caused gas to blow into the air and the home for several hours, but did little structural damage to the home. The fire department waited on the scene for CenterPoint Energy, which turned off the gas and measured the gas readings in the home, Van Eyll said.
After the gas was turned off, the fire department moved the truck safely, Van Eyll said.
Van Eyll says they see more crashes such as this one in the winter when conditions are slippery, although a truck directly hitting a gas meter is unique.
His message to drivers is to, “Just slow down, take your time and be mindful of what you are doing."
As of noon on Thursday, Dec. 12, snow totals ranged from 0.9 inches in Chanhassen to 1.7 inches at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, according to the National Weather Service.
The snowy morning led to numerous crashes across the state, the Minnesota State Patrol tweeted. From 6-11 a.m., the State Patrol says there were 146 crashes (18 causing injuries, but none were serious or fatal) and 106 vehicle spin outs/vehicles going off the road.