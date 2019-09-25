HOPKINS — A man charged with fatally stabbing his longtime friend pleaded guilty to second-degree murder charges on Wednesday, Sept. 25, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
During pre-trial proceedings, Daniel Johnson, 63, of Hopkins, claimed he had no actual memory of killing 66-year-old Clayton Kartak because he blacked out after mixing his prescriptions, alcohol and marijuana "gummies," the release said.
Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 23. Prosecutors are seeking 165 to 189 months (nearly 14 years to nearly 16 years) in prison, the release notes.
The crime
According to the criminal complaint against Johnson, Hopkins police were called to the 7th Avenue South apartment building around 10:30 p.m. after a resident said a man holding a large knife with blood on his hands was knocking on apartment doors and making incoherent statements. The man then allegedly curled up in the fetal position on the floor in the hallway and dropped the knife at his feet.
When police arrived, they found Johnson on the floor, noting he appeared to be unconscious. There was a “large butcher knife with a large amount of blood on the blade” near Johnson’s feet, the complaint said. Johnson wasn’t wearing shoes, and had blood on his hands, the heels of his socks and hem of his jeans.
Police handcuffed Johnson, who appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol. Police said he slurred his words and was making incoherent statements about “spirits and ghosts” and “helping them kill someone,” the complaint said. Johnson had preliminary blood alcohol level of 0.18 and admitted to eating “pot gummies,” the complaint says.
Police found Kartak dead on his living room floor. He was covered in blood, had a deep cut across his throat, stab wounds to his torso and “significant facial trauma,” the complaint said.
Witnesses and surveillance video indicate Johnson and the victim had been friends for a long time. Johnson had biked to Kartak’s apartment around 4:40 p.m. that day to hang out, as they often did, drinking and consuming marijuana, the complaint said.