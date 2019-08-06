ROGERS — A Hopkins police officer was killed while riding his bike in Rogers over the weekend, the Hopkins Police Department said in a news release, noting he was off-duty at the time of his death.
Kevin Hegyi, 45, was killed in a crash with an SUV just after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 4, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said in an Aug. 6 news release.
According to the Rogers Police Department, the preliminary investigation found Hegyi and the SUV were both traveling in the westbound lane of the 22600 block of Industrial Boulevard in Rogers at the time of the crash.
First responders attempted life-saving measures on Hegyi, but he was declared dead at 1:02 a.m. The medical examiner says he died from blunt force injuries when he collided with an SUV, calling the manner of death an accident.
The driver “has been cooperative” and a thorough investigation is ongoing, Rogers police said.
At a news conference on Monday, Aug. 5, Hopkins police said Hegyi was a detective and a seven-year veteran of the Hopkins Police Department, according to media reports. Funeral arrangements had not been announced as of the morning of Aug. 6.
In a Facebook post, the police department called Hegyi a "great asset to our department and community," asking people to "keep his family, friends and our department in your thoughts."
Other police departments in the area have expressed their condolences.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences go out to Detective Kevin Hegyi's family, friends and the Hopkins Police Department. May he rest in peace,” the Eden Prairie Police Department said in a tweet on Aug. 5.
The Minnesota Sheriffs' Association tweeted Aug. 4 saying, "Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the Hopkins police officer who was killed while riding his bicycle off duty. Please, keep them all in your thoughts."
"Sending our thoughts and deepest condolences out to Hopkins Police Detective Kevin Hegyi's family, friends and the entire Hopkins Police Department. May he rest in peace," Hennepin EMS tweeted Aug. 6.