Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok and other area law enforcement leaders said they, along with other emergency response units, have altered their approaches when responding to calls for assistance amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Dispatch asks questions about possible COVID-19 issues at the location,” he said. “We’re still going to the scene, but when the first person gets there, they hold everyone else back until an assessment is made.”
If the call is considered minor in nature, an officer may stay in their vehicle and have phone contact with the caller. The fire department, which ordinarily might immediately respond to certain situations, is now in certain instances held back until summoned by another agency.
“Certainly, if it’s a heart attack or other major event, we are going in right away,” Farniok said.
Minnetrista Police Chief Paul Falls echoed that comment, saying EMS, fire and police members “do a lot more assessment” before entering a residence in a group, as had been the previous practice.
He said one person might go in to assess the situation before others enter if needed.
“We don’t want to expose any more staff than we have to,” Falls said. “The second reason is, there is a limited amount of personal protective equipment out there.”
“We’re now taking a much more cautious approach,” Falls said, adding that officers will wear gloves, eye protection, masks and even gowns at scenes if people respond positively to symptoms of COVID-19.
Wayzata Police Chief Michael Risvold said work shift teams have been designed “so not to cross-contaminate, if that’s an issue. We are doing our best to keep our officers healthy.”
As the weather warms up, area law enforcement agencies are preparing to continue to offer more education than citations regarding social distancing desires from state and federal officials.
“If we find violations, we make sure people or businesses are educated about what the rules are,” Risvold said. “We provide a copy of the governor’s order and basically give them a warning.”
Risvold said residents have contacted the city about possible violations, including several businesses that remain open. He said “there may be some grey area” and his department is looking at legal interpretations.
The city has received calls about social gatherings at parks and marina docks, leading to the closure of public marina docks to fishing because upwards of 50 to 75 people were fishing “and they weren’t able to abide by social distancing.”
“People have been respectful when approached by us,” Risvold said.
Chief Farniok said his department has received “a number” of social distancing calls, particularly regarding parks, and biking and walking trails.
“If it gets to be 80 and 90 degrees and we’re still under this order, we might have more problems,” he said. “It’s going to be hard to keep people from congregating.
“We’ve not issued any citations or even come close,” he added. “But a citation of up to $1,000; is that sending the right message? Plus, it puts police in a tough situation.
“Some people are adhering to the stay-at-home policy very strictly, while others are sort of interpreting it more loosely but still abiding by it,” Farniok said.
Minnestrista has not issued any social gathering citations, Chief Falls said, adding that the majority of those calls his office receives relate to youth.
“Overall, people are good about it and we educate them as to why this is important,” he said. “When there are large groups of kids playing in the park, we remind them about the need to recognize the social distancing guidelines. If this goes beyond May 4, we might run into more issues.”
Minnetonka recently instituted “park ambassadors” to monitor social distancing.
“The ambassadors are employees from other city departments who go out to the parks and try and encourage people to use social distancing,” said Minnetonka Sgt. Allen Ringate, adding that the city “has absolutely gotten calls about social distancing issues.”
“We’ve received a number of complaints about people playing basketball; close contact sports,” he said.
The stay-at-home order may be having a positive health impact, but it’s not necessarily having the same effect on driving.
Chief Farniok said his department’s traffic stop numbers are down compared to last year, but the number of impaired drivers has increased.
He said driving while intoxicated arrests are up, plus, “our domestics are up, and our welfare checks for mental health are up. We’re not making as many traffic stops, but the accidents are consistent. That tells you something.”
That’s not the same in Minnetonka, according to Sgt. Ringate.
“We thought we would see an increase in mental health and domestics (because of the stay-at-home order) and we anticipated for that, but that has not been the case,” he said. “It’s been pretty consistent where we’re at today (mid-April) compared with early March.”