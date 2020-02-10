PLYMOUTH — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash in Plymouth, according to a Feb. 10 post its Twitter account.

Plymouth Police Department said the crash happened at Highway 169 and Rockford Road. One driver was transported to the hospital.

Both drivers suffered injuries, the state patrol tweet says, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.

The vehicles both suffered severe damage but the cable barrier prevented further damage, the Plymouth Police Department tweet says.

Both directions of Highway 169 are impacted, with only one lane expected to be open for an extended period of time, the State Patrol said.

Officers from the Plymouth Police Department, the New Hope Police Department and the Plymouth Fire Department also responded to the crash.

Frances Stevenson is a reporter for the Lakeshore Weekly News, covering the communities around Lake Minnetonka.

