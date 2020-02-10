PLYMOUTH — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash in Plymouth, according to a Feb. 10 post its Twitter account.
Plymouth Police Department said the crash happened at Highway 169 and Rockford Road. One driver was transported to the hospital.
Plymouth officers along with @MnDPS_MSP, @NewHopeMN PD, and @PlymouthMNFD responded to a call of an injury crash on Hwy 169 at Rockford Rd. 1 driver was transported to the hospital. The vehicles suffered severe damage, but the cable barrier kept this crash from being much worse. pic.twitter.com/2OX041KcvT— Plymouth Police, MN (@PlymouthMNPD) February 10, 2020
Both drivers suffered injuries, the state patrol tweet says, but the injuries are not believed to be serious.
The vehicles both suffered severe damage but the cable barrier prevented further damage, the Plymouth Police Department tweet says.
Both directions of Highway 169 are impacted, with only one lane expected to be open for an extended period of time, the State Patrol said.
Officers from the Plymouth Police Department, the New Hope Police Department and the Plymouth Fire Department also responded to the crash.
The State Patrol is investigating an injury crash at Highway 169 and Rockford Road in Plymouth. Injuries in this crash are not expected to be serious. Both directions of Highway 169 will only have one lane open for an extended period of time.— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) February 10, 2020