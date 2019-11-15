PLYMOUTH — A Level 3 predatory offender has moved to Plymouth, according to a Nov. 15 news release from the Plymouth Police Department.
The Plymouth Police Department will hold a community notification meeting regarding 31-year-old Norberto Lazaro Neira, who moved to the area of 18th Avenue North and Niagara Lane North in Plymouth.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Plymouth Creek Center, 14800 34th Ave. N. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Plymouth Police Department will present public safety information and answer people’s questions.
Neira was convicted in 2005 as a juvenile offender after he sexually touched and penetrated a known female child, the release said. He used force to gain compliance.
State law requires public notification when a Level 3 offender moves into a community. A Level 3 predatory offender is considered the highest to reoffend, the release notes.
Neira is the first Level 3 offender to live in Plymouth, the release said. The city’s ordinance 1190 outlines residency restrictions for Level 3 offenders, but because Neira was convicted as a minor, he is exempt from ordinance restrictions.
"Neira served his sentence and is off probation, is not subject to stipulations or restrictions, and is in compliance with state notification laws," the release notes.
The Plymouth Police Department was notified of Neira’s change of residency on Nov. 13 and made contact with him within two hours, the release said. He previously lived in St. Paul, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections website.
Neira complied with state law regarding notification of change of residency, the release said.