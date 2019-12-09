LONG LAKE — The Long Lake Fire Department might have looked a little shaggy during the month of November as several members of the department grew out their mustaches for the department’s no shave November, according to Kelly Grady, who organized the fundraiser.
The campaign raised more than $1,900 for the Long Lake Fire Department Relief Association, Grady said.
The LLFD Relief Association provides supplies and materials for the department so they are better equipped to handle emergency situations like fires, natural disasters and medical emergencies.
Donations will help the department purchase several things:
- Thermal cameras to help firefighters see heat through smoke, darkness or heat-permeable barriers,
- AED machines,
- firefighter gear such as helmets and
- duty jackets for visibility when providing aid at community events like parades and football games.
The department chose three winners of the Long Lake Fire Department Badge of the Brotherhood contest, determined by the number of photo likes and donations made on the firefighter’s behalf, Grady said.
JB Seals won first place, Ben Veach earned second place and Bryan Frank came in third.
The fire department's fundraising website is www.gofundme.com/f/llfd-no-shave-november.