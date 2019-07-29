PLYMOUTH — A man who plead guilty to faking his own death for $2 million in life insurance money has been sentenced to more than three years in prison.
Igor Vorotinov, 55, was sentenced Monday, July 29, to 41 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution to Mutual of Omaha. Vorotinov plead guilty to one count of mail fraud on May 3.
His wife and son previously were convicted on charges related to the life insurance scam. Irina Vorotinov, of Plymouth, was convicted in 2016 of one count of mail fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property. She was sentenced to a little more than three years in prison.
Their son, Alkon Vorotinov, also of Plymouth, was convicted of misprision of a felony, and in 2016 he was sentenced to three years of probation. He and Irina Vorotinov were ordered to jointly pay a little more than $2 million in restitution.
At the time of their convictions, authorities had not yet located Igor Vorotinov. He was eventually arrested on Nov. 14, 2018, in the Republic of Moldova and extradited back to Minnesota. He had been indicted on Feb. 19, 2015, for one count of mail fraud.
The case
Igor Vorotinov obtained a $2 million life insurance policy on his own life in March 2010 and designated his wife as the primary beneficiary, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
In October 2011, Moldova authorities received a call reporting a dead body near the village of Cojusna. Documents recovered from the body, including a passport, hotel cards and contact phone numbers, prompted authorities to identify the body as Igor Vorotinov.
Igor Vorotinov began using the name Nikoly Patoka, the release said. He lived in Transnistria, a small Russian-controlled region of Moldova, from about 2012 to November 2018, at which time he was arrested and extradited back to the United States.
After her husband’s purported death, Irina Vorotinov went to Moldova to identify the body and have it cremated. She returned to the U.S. with a death certificate and in November 2012 she submitted a claim for Igor Vorotinov’s life insurance policy. An urn supposedly containing his remains was placed in a niche at Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, the release said.
In March 2012, a check for the $2.04 million life insurance policy was mailed to Irina Vorotinov, who then recruited a third party to open a bank account and deposit the check, the release said. She then had the person transfer $1.5 million into a different account that was in the name of her son.
Between March 2012 and January 2015, more than $1.5 million of the life insurance money was transferred to accounts in Switzerland and Moldova, the release said.
In November 2013, Alkon Vorotinov was returning from Moldova when he was stopped by Customs and Border Protection in Detroit. Agents seized a computer with photos of Igor Vorotinov that were taken in April and May 2013, proving he was alive.