PLYMOUTH — A Maple Grove man has been identified as the driver who was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and a Jeep at the intersection of Highway 55 and Highway 101 in Plymouth on Dec. 31.
Douglas Ray Miller, 55, was driving the Jeep struck that was struck by the semi-truck, according to a Jan. 1 news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
The semi-truck was traveling eastbound on Highway 55 and hit Miller’s Jeep, which was traveling northbound on County Road 101 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, Tammy Ward, administrative manager for the Plymouth Police Department, said. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Plymouth Police Department are investigating the crash with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol, Ward said.