ORONO — The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the man who died in a house fire near the border of Orono and Long Lake in early March.
Neil William Halverson, 39, died in the home on 1100 block of Williow Drive North, the medical examiner said on April 3. He died due to complications of smoke inhalation and thermal injury.
The fire department got the call around 11 p.m. on March 1 reporting a structure fire at the home and three people trapped on the second floor, Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll said on March 2. Two individuals were able to free themselves from the home; the third was not and died in the fire.
The home is a “total loss,” Van Eyll said.