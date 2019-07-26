MEDINA — A federal jury has convicted a Medina man who owns a Roseville-based construction company on six counts of tax evasion, a July 25 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota says.
From 2002-2018, Randal Scot Brinkman, 60, took steps to hide his income and “actively evade” tax assessments, the release said. To hide his income and assets, the release says he used sham businesses, closed his personal bank accounts, used money orders and cash to pay for daily expenses and created a fake religious organization.
Brinkman was audited by the IRS in 2007, and after the audit he filed personal income tax returns for the calendar years 2002-2007, admitting he owed more than $145,000 in federal income taxes for those years.
Despite filing the returns, Brinkman did not pay the taxes and also failed to file tax returns or pay his federal income taxes from 2012-2018.
Brinkman was indicted on the charges on Sept. 24, 2018. The jury found him guilty following a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.