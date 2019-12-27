MEDINA — The Medina Police Department proved there is no problem too small when you are a police officer.
On the evening of Dec. 22, the department responded to a call of an individual who had locked their keys along with their miniature horse in their vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the department.
The responding officer got the vehicle unlocked and reunited the owner and their mini horse, the post says.
According to the Facebook post, when the caller called 911 and said they locked their horse and keys in their vehicle, the operator said, “Well that’s one we don’t hear every day.”