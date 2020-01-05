MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka City Council in December awarded Kraus-Anderson Construction the bid to build a new fire station and redesign the city's police and fire facility, a news release from the city says.
This project at 14600 and 14500 Minnetonka Blvd. will cover roughly 95,000 square feet and will include a new fire station on the city campus, as well as renovations to the existing police and fire facility, which will be used to accommodate the police station.
The Minnetonka City Council approved the project in January 2019 with a $25 million budget.
The city originally solicited construction bids in April 2019, but in May the city rejected the initial bids due to cost. The city hired a construction management consultant last summer to advise on the bid process.
In September, the City Council voted to approve an increased budget of $30 million for the project and then re-opened the bid process in October, the project website says.
The city plans to fund the project by selling general obligation capital improvement bonds to cover $25 million of the project — this will result in a less-than-1% levy increase, starting in 2020 and continuing for 30 years, the project website says. The other $5 million will be funded by a state sales tax exemption and utility and cable TV funds.
The city says this project is needed for many reasons, including the growth — both in number of employees and the number of service calls — of the Fire and Police departments since the facilities were built decades ago. Annual police service calls have gone up from 25,000 in 1989 to 42,000 in 2016, while annual fire calls have jumped from 200 in 1975 to more than 3,000 in 2016.
The Fire Department also needs a decontamination area to help reduce firefighters’ exposure to chemicals and other agents that could cause cancer. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health found firefighters face a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and 14% increase in cancer-related deaths when compared to the general population in the United States.
The project also includes garage and storage space for emergency vehicles, evidence and equipment, with the city noting currently the space the departments have is inadequate. The new garage layout and better-designed facilities will make the departments more efficient, the city adds.
Construction is set to begin in March and should last around two years.
The city’s police and fire department building project website is minnetonkamn.gov/policefire2020.