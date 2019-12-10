MINNETONKA — More than $400,000 worth of jewels and cash were stolen from a Minnetonka jeweler after police say suspects removed ceiling tiles and scaled the walls to rob the business last month.
The jeweler, Winn & Welch, went out of business and moved out of the building at 14525 Highway 7 soon after the burglary, according to Lake West Development, LLC, the company that owns the building.
The heist
The evening of Nov. 17, four suspects arrived at the business complex at 14525 Highway 7 at 6:49 p.m. where they broke into the adjoining suite and then entered the jewelry store Winn & Welch by removing ceiling tiles and scaling the walls, according to an application for a search warrant filed in Hennepin County District Court by a Minnetonka police officer. The suspects are then seen on video surveillance coming and going from the suite many times throughout the night and into the next morning.
The suspects are seen carrying various tools, including large pry bars, removable dollies and a cutting torch, the application said. The suspects struggled to get into the safe and eventually used a grinder and sledgehammer, causing extensive damage.
The suspects stole $392,000 worth of jewelry and $25,280 in cash from the safe, the search warrant application says.
When the suspects left the jewelry store, they left behind a cutting torch, the application said. The cutting torch was identified as the same torch that was stolen from a Tires Plus at 12700 Wayzata Blvd. in Minnetonka, which was burglarized overnight on Nov. 17, the search warrant application says.
The search warrant application requests the courts’ permission to obtain from AT&T the cell phone numbers that connected to the cell phone towers that service the areas of Winn & Welch and Tires Plus during the hours of the burglaries.
Police do not have any suspects at this time and that the investigation is ongoing, Minnetonka Senior Communications Coordinator Matt Higgins said.