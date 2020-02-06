MINNETONKA — A Minnetonka lawyer has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud, according to a news release from United States Attorney’s Office.
William Kyle Sutor III, 37, was charged on Dec. 30, 2019, and pleaded guilty on Feb. 3, the release says.
Between 2015 and 2016, Sutor, who is a licensed attorney, schemed to defraud providers of insurance policies, the release says.
He would work with chiropractors and patient recruiters, known as “runners,” the release says. The chiropractor would pay the runner a fee, around $1,000-1,500 for each individual the runner brought to the clinic that became a patient. Sutor would pay the runner a fee, around $300, for every individual that became one of his clients.
“As demand for health benefits goes up, so do the losses from health care fraud like this,” Federal Bureau of Investigations Minneapolis Special Agent in Charge Jill Sanborn said in the release. “Our special agents in partnership with Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau used every tool we have to dissect this scheme and stop this defendant before he could do more damage.”
The chiropractors along with Sutor and the runners would conceal this by making the payments in cash or by writing checks that appear as if they were payments for legitimate legal services, the release says.
The case was investigated by the Minnesota Commerce Fraud Bureau and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.