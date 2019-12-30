MINNETONKA — A 43-year-old Minnetonka man was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison on Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to creating hundreds of videos and images of himself abusing a child under the age of 10, a Dec. 20 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office says.
Michael Carlos Mitchell was convicted of two counts of child pornography and was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 25 years of supervised release, the news release says.
The case was investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension with assistance from the Minnetonka Police Department, the release says.
“We have seen a dramatic uptick in the number of cases involving the sexual abuse of minors. I am committed to using every available resource to combat this disturbing trend. One such resource is the Project Safe Childhood initiative, which brings together child protection experts nationwide that are laser focused on bringing these predators to justice," U.S. Attorney Erica MacDonald said in the release.
The case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, “a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse,” according to the release.
The program was launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and has been led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.
The National Center for Missing or Exploited Children can be reached at 1-800-843-5678 or at missingkids.com.