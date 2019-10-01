MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Police Department is hosting a free safe driving class for anyone 15 and older.
The class will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at the Minnetonka Community Center, XXX,
Those who take the class will learn more about traffic laws, including the new hands-free law; traffic stop dos and don’ts; child seat and seat belt setup information; and the dangers of speeding and aggressive, distracted and impaired driving.
Everyone who takes the class will get a free cell phone car mount to assist in going hands-free behind the wheel.
To register or learn more, contact Officer Trevor Johnson at tjohnson@eminnetonka.com or 952-939-7613.