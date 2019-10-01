Minnetonka Police Department

 Submitted image

MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Police Department is hosting a free safe driving class for anyone 15 and older.

The class will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Council Chambers at the Minnetonka Community Center, XXX,

Those who take the class will learn more about traffic laws, including the new hands-free law; traffic stop dos and don’ts; child seat and seat belt setup information; and the dangers of speeding and aggressive, distracted and impaired driving.

Everyone who takes the class will get a free cell phone car mount to assist in going hands-free behind the wheel.

To register or learn more, contact Officer Trevor Johnson at tjohnson@eminnetonka.com or 952-939-7613.

Melissa Turtinen is the multimedia reporter for Lakeshore Weekly News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

