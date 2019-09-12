MINNETONKA — The Minnetonka Police Explorers is recruiting new members.
The Minnetonka Police Explorers is a youth organization that offers basic law enforcement training and exposure for people ages 14-21.
Those interested in becoming a police explorer are encouraged to attend the organization’s First Nighter event at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., where you can learn more and ask questions.
To apply, visit the Minnetonka Police Explorers website at eminnetonka.com/police-explorers.