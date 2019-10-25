UPDATE: John Michael Stone was located, according to the Orono Police Department Facebook page.
ORONO — The Orono Police Department is asking for the public to help locate 77-year-old John Michael Stone, last seen at his residence at 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24.
Stone has Alzheimer’s and may be lost or confused, according to a news release from the Minnesota Crime Alert Network.
He left home driving a 2018 white Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate CDS042, the release says. He is described as 5’ 9”, 200 pounds, bald and white with a shaved face. He was last seen in jeans, a blue and black flannel, tennis shoes and a baseball cap, the release says
“If he stops for directions please do not give directions and let him go, try to stay with him until law enforcement can arrive," according to the release.
If you have information about the whereabouts of John Michael Stone contact the Orono Police Department at 952-249-4700 or, after hours, Hennepin County at 952-258-5321.