MOUND — The Mound Fire Department added $125,121 in grants and donations to bolster its budget in 2019, according to a news release from the department.
The grants and donations have allowed the fire department to purchase and replace outdated or out of of compliance equipment, the release says.
Some of the funding includes:
- A grant program from the State Fire Marshal that allowed the department to purchase an Extractor Washer and Dryer to clean turn-out gear and remove cancer-causing carcinogenic residue.
- Proceeds from the 2019 Fish Fry were used to purchase equipment that included a new motor for the fire boat and reflective uniform jackets.
- The Northwest Tonka Lions donations were used to purchase new or replacement equipment that included several automatic external defibrillators (AEDS), the release says.
In the release, the Mound Fire Department thanked all the organizations that donated to the department.