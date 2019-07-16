ORONO — Investigators have identified a suspect who is believed to be involved in a string of burglaries in the Orono area, according to the city of Orono’s Summer Newsletter released on July 12.
The suspect has been connected to 7-10 burglaries within the Orono Police Department's jurisdiction, the newsletter says. Officers executed a search warrant in connection to the individual and found several items belonging to homeowners who were burglarized.
As of Friday, July 12, the Orono Police Department had not confirmed the identity of the suspect nor whether they have been formally charged. The newsletter says the department is waiting for a warrant from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to arrest the suspect.
The newsletter notes a group of 80 or more people have committed the 150 burglaries reported in 40 law enforcement jurisdictions in the southwest metro. Other law enforcement agencies, including Plymouth, Victoria, Prior Lake and Eden Prairie, reported a "sophisticated" burglary ring hitting residents.
These burglaries are “completely opportunistic,” meaning the suspects look for open doors and garages or in open cars for garage door openers. Once inside the house, the suspects take small items or car keys — then stealing a vehicle, the newsletter said.